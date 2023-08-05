Lim Shi-An shows off mum Tan Kheng Hua's collection of Barbie dolls and accessories from 1960s

Skiing, rollerblading and clothes for days — this Barbie is living the good life.

Local actress Lim Shi-An took to TikTok on Aug 3 with her mum, veteran actress Tan Kheng Hua, to show off the latter's collection of Barbie dolls and accessories which she's had since the 1960s.

First up was a visibly-aged Barbie that Kheng Hua had bought as a child — "this poor little mouldy-faced girl" named Francie, as she called her.

(P.S. Shi-An and Kheng Hua are looking for solutions to fix her face, if you have any.)

"If you look at her boobs, she doesn't have the big pointy boobs that Barbie [usually] has, and her hips are quite narrow," Kheng Hua, 60, explained. "And that really spoke to me as a little girl."

She also has an unusual bob haircut that spoke to a young Kheng Hua.

The second Barbie, dressed in a pink dress with long flowing hair, was a newer edition that was a present to Kheng Hua from theatre director Ivan Heng.

She is a more familiar style of Barbie with the "pointy boobs".

While Kheng Hua only has two dolls, it's the meticulously curated and impressive collection of accessories she amassed that takes the cake.

The box that she keeps her collection in has a compartment for the dolls to sleep, a bag for bigger accessories like a keytar, a box for all their handbags, and another one for the small accessories.

She even has Barbie-sized crockery with an Asian twist, such as a steamer for bao and a steamboat pot.

"My Barbie needed to have a complete set of what I call essential clothes," Kheng Hua continued, showing off miniature pyjamas and a raincoat.

"I made my Barbie wear what I would wear myself."

Other clothes include a two-toned pink and green jacket with floral details and jeans, and a leather two-piece outfit.

"Barbie has more clothes than us," Shi-An, 25, remarked.

It's not just the clothes. When it comes to footwear, Kheng Hua's Barbies also have fluffy slippers, heels, boots, roller skates and ice skates.

"You curate the stuff you love right? 'Cause I was crazy about ice skating when I was young." Kheng Hua explained.

The dolls even have ski poles and a scuba mask for an outdoorsy lifestyle.

Smaller accessories include a hot water bottle, Kleenex tissue box and even a mini Barbie of their own.

Kheng Hua said: "This lifestyle that I put my Barbie into is very much a lifestyle that I like for myself."

