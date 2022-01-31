Lin Chi-ling and husband Akira welcome baby into family

This Chinese New Year, Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling won't have to put up with questions from nosy relatives about when she and her husband Akira are going to have a kid.

On Monday (Jan 31) morning, the 47-year-old announced the birth of their baby on social media.

"Thank you for coming into our family. Finally, finally, an angel has joined our family," Chi-ling wrote.

"I want to share my deepfelt happiness and gratitude with everyone I love in this new year. I also want to thank everyone for their blessings and encouragement all these years."

According to Apple Daily Taiwan, the baby is a boy and was born in Japan just before 2021 ended. Due to the pandemic, the little one will not be travelling to Taiwan for the time being.

Chi-ling married 40-year-old Japanese pop star Akira — from the boy band Exile — in June 2019 and the couple has been dogged by pregnancy rumours since then.

She was also said to have frozen her eggs in 2014 and gone for in-vitro fertilisation in 2019.

😭Thank you for coming into our family.👨‍👩‍👦 終於、終於等到小天使誕生到我們家❤️很希望在這個美好的一年初始和我愛的每一個人分享我衷心感激的喜悅～也謝謝大家一直以來的祝福和打氣。新年快樂，祝福大家一切平安順心、身體健康，永遠保持正向的希望，愛會在每個人的身旁🥰 ❤️良平&志玲❤️ Posted by 林志玲Chiling Lin on Sunday, January 30, 2022

