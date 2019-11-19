Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira

With her elegant and squeaky-clean image, you might be forgiven for thinking that Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling would be a bashful, blushing bride.

But guests were treated to quite the show at Chi-ling and Akira's wedding afterparty on Sunday (Nov 17) when the bride let her hair down and boldly stripped off her groom's clothes on the dance floor.

Chi-ling, 44, and Akira, 38, had held their wedding earlier that afternoon at Tainan Art Museum.

Following the wedding festivities which stretched into the night, the couple adjourned to five-star hotel Silks Place Tainan for the afterparty, said media reports.

Footage of the post-wedding bash showed the happy couple tearing it up on the dance floor and humouring party guests who requested for them to kiss.

Akira, a member of popular Japanese boyband Exile, then danced solo, showing off his smooth moves.

Shrugging off his blazer to raucous cheers from the crowd, Akira gamely continued dancing as Chi-ling stepped in to unbutton his vest and shirt.

However, much to the disappointment of the crowd, Akira quickly grew shy and stopped Chi-ling before she could remove his shirt.

Unfortunately for Akira, one guest wasn't about to take "No" for an answer.