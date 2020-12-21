Lin Chi-ling needs to gain weight for pregnancy, tells media: Please don't say I've put on weight anymore

Being a celebrity often means being watched closely by the media.

And Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling has asked for some understanding from reporters after she shared that she gained weight recently.

But it is hard to tell — she showed off a trim figure in an off-shoulder gown at a public appearance in Taipei over the weekend.

Responding to comments that she looked radiant at the event, Chi-ling said: "I didn't look like this when I got off the plane, I've been working hard so I could meet you."

She also revealed that she lost about three kilograms through exercise while serving the 14-day quarantine.

Following her marriage to Japanese actor and dancer Akira last year, she cut down on work commitments and moved to Japan to turn her attention to family life.

Since then, the 46-year-old has been eating regular home-cooked meals, adding: "Weight doesn't matter, a strong immunity is most important at this time."

And it is during the pandemic that she realised that having her husband to lean on has given her a sense of stability, something she said she didn't feel before marriage.

Ever since she tied the knot, Chi-ling has made no secret of her plan to start a family.

In preparation for motherhood, she was said to have frozen her eggs in 2014 and gone for in-vitro fertilisation in 2019. She was also dogged by pregnancy rumours which she shot down with some humour.

When asked about her plans for 2021, Chi-ling shared: "Pregnancy has been in my plans for some time. Little angel, are you queueing up (to be born)? Please come to us soon."

Confirming that her doctor told her putting on weight would help boost her chances at pregnancy, she quipped: "But once I put on weight, the media will…", earning chuckles from the press.

"We're all good friends, please don't say I've put on weight anymore."

lamminlee@asiaone.com