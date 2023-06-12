Lin Chi-ling retires from showbiz: 'I hope everyone will remember me with black hair'

As Lin Chi-ling faces her new role as a mother, she's decided to take a step away from the limelight, possibly forever.

In an interview with host Kevin Tsai in the Taiwan talk show The Echo Of Life uploaded to YouTube last Saturday (June 10), Chi-ling revealed that she has no intention to return to showbiz.

Kevin, 61, asked the 48-year-old Taiwan actress-model if she would return to the entertainment industry once her child is independent.

To his surprise, Chi-ling firmly shook her head with a determined look, prompting clarification from Kevin.

Chi-ling answered: "When he's at the age that he doesn't need me, how old do you think he'd be? How old do you think I'd be? Add the years up and you'll understand."

Chi-ling announced the birth of her first child with her 41-year-old husband, actor-dancer Ryohei Kurosawa, also known as Akira, in January 2022. The couple married in 2019.

Kevin estimated that it'd be another 15 years before Chi-ling's son would be independent, to which she reacted with mock exasperation.

"I hope I'll always be big sis Chi-ling in everyone's hearts… In the future, even when my hair turns white, I hope everyone will remember me with black hair, a warm personality and a happy smile."

She explained that if she does appear in showbiz again, she would be tackling different causes, such as charity.

She established the Chiling Charity Foundation in 2011 to assist disadvantaged children and provide them with education and medical treatment.

She added: "If it's for things related to beauty, then no. I don't wish to put myself on a platform for people to compare with others."

Chi-ling also shared that she hopes to properly complete her role as a mother, but "will stay connected to the world and understand what's going on".

"If my husband has any opinions or questions, we can have a good discussion about it; I think what I'm most afraid of is when couples have nothing more to say to each other — that's what I'd be more worried about."

