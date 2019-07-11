Lin Ching-hsia celebrates 65th birthday after attending Fei Yu-ching's concert

Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia may have retired from acting for many years, but she still has the aura of a superstar.

On Monday (Nov 4), veteran Hong Kong journalist Wong Man Ling posted on her Weibo account two photos of Lin celebrating her 65th birthday on Sunday.

Ms Wong wrote that Lin did not have a grand birthday celebration, but she did mark the occasion with a birthday cake with her family and friends. Lin is married to businessman Michael Ying and they have two daughters.

The former actress was quoted as saying in Ms Wong's post that her happiest moment each year is her birthday.

Last Saturday, she took a photo backstage with Taiwanese crooner Fei Yu-ching at his farewell concert in Hong Kong.

Lin, herself an idol of many fans, disclosed in an interview earlier this year she had recently become a fan of Fei's, but unfortunately, it happened to be when he was announcing his retirement.

