Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya

PHOTO: Facebook/鍾嘉欣 Linda Chung
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

That's what Hong Kong actress Linda Chung did when she visited Melaka for a promotional event.

The city is synonymous with Peranakan culture and it's where a portion of the hit 2008 Channel 8 drama, The Little Nyonya, was shot.

In order to pay homage to the indigenous culture, 35-year-old Linda donned the traditional sarong kebaya when she made her appearance at the event.

She shared her photos on Facebook and explained her rationale for doing so.

Linda wrote: "Back in my TVB working days, I’ve gotten many opportunities to go to Malaysia. I’ve formed an amazing, strong relationship with my fans. Although I don’t come back as often anymore, this is a day to remember." 

Back in my TVB working days, I’ve gotten many opportunities to go to Malaysia. I’ve formed an amazing, strong ...

Posted by 鍾嘉欣 Linda Chung on Saturday, 2 November 2019

The former TVB actress, who made her debut in Hong Kong showbiz in the early 2000s, has since taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her family.

She married her chiropractor husband, Jeremy Leung, in 2016 and the couple has a three-year-old daughter and a 10-month-old son.

While her career has taken a backseat, she previously told The New Paper that she has no qualms about putting her children in the limelight.

"There is no point overstrategising or overanalysing what will happen to my kids if I were to place them in the spotlight. People are going to know that I'm their mother when I take them to school in the future. There is no way and no need to hide," she explained then.

She has even featured them in her latest music video, Mommy I Love You So, which also doubled up as her musical comeback.

The singer even told media previously that she will not close the door completely to work opportunities.

Linda said: "I will do my best in each job and the next step will come naturally."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities Social media

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook

SERVICES