Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

That's what Hong Kong actress Linda Chung did when she visited Melaka for a promotional event.

The city is synonymous with Peranakan culture and it's where a portion of the hit 2008 Channel 8 drama, The Little Nyonya, was shot.

In order to pay homage to the indigenous culture, 35-year-old Linda donned the traditional sarong kebaya when she made her appearance at the event.

She shared her photos on Facebook and explained her rationale for doing so.

Linda wrote: "Back in my TVB working days, I’ve gotten many opportunities to go to Malaysia. I’ve formed an amazing, strong relationship with my fans. Although I don’t come back as often anymore, this is a day to remember."

The former TVB actress, who made her debut in Hong Kong showbiz in the early 2000s, has since taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on her family.

She married her chiropractor husband, Jeremy Leung, in 2016 and the couple has a three-year-old daughter and a 10-month-old son.

While her career has taken a backseat, she previously told The New Paper that she has no qualms about putting her children in the limelight.

"There is no point overstrategising or overanalysing what will happen to my kids if I were to place them in the spotlight. People are going to know that I'm their mother when I take them to school in the future. There is no way and no need to hide," she explained then.

She has even featured them in her latest music video, Mommy I Love You So, which also doubled up as her musical comeback.

The singer even told media previously that she will not close the door completely to work opportunities.

Linda said: "I will do my best in each job and the next step will come naturally."

