Linda Hamilton has no interest in returning to the Terminator franchise.

The 67-year-old actress played the role of heroine Sarah Connor in three movies in the sci-fi action series but has no desire to reprise the part after the disappointing response to the 2019 flick Terminator: Dark Fate.

Speaking to Business Insider, Linda said: "I'm done. I'm done. I have nothing more to say. The story's been told, and it's been done to death."

Director James Cameron previously revealed that he was "in discussion" for a Terminator reboot but Linda sees little point in reviving the franchise once again.

She said: "Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now."

Sarah Connor became a beloved character but Linda was uncomfortable with the acclaim as she highlighted that her alter ego made plenty of bad decisions during the course of the story.

The actress explained: "I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon. She's a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She's not a good mother, she's a good fighter!

"So you sort of try to parse the details out and go, 'Well, they respect her strength and her power', and I did create a warrior, but she's very imperfect. She's an imperfect person."

Hamilton explained that she is now at peace with the way she is received by Terminator fans.

She said: "It was hard to sort of come to terms with all that and then just go, 'Okay, I can accept it', because I've heard it now for so many years, people actually treat me like I saved the future.

"If you could see how utterly hapless I am during my life and my daily life! But it's pretty cute, and I have no complaints, it's delightful."

