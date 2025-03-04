Lindsay Lohan promises Freakier Friday will be ‘everything’ the fans want

Lindsay Lohan has promised that Freakier Friday will be "everything" that the fans want.

The 38-year-old actress starred as Anna Coleman in the 2003 body swap comedy and now she has reunited with her on-screen mother Jamie Lee Curtis for the sequel, she has admitted that she is "very excited" for it to hit cinemas later this year.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very excited. It's gonna be everything the fans are wanting and more. I have seen it and I love it!"

In Freaky Friday, a feuding mother and daughter switch bodies for a day and have to learn what life is like for each other before switching back.

Freakier Friday will see Anna and Tess (Jamie) endure another body swap crisis, but this time with a pair of 14-year-old girls.

The Mean Girls star confirmed in August that filming was about to wrap as she thanked the cast and crew and promised that the upcoming film had "love, laughter and a ton of heart" in it.

In an emotional and lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "It's our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full.

"It's been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!

"I'm so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!"

Last year, My Girl actress Jamie admitted that she had had so much "fun" in reuniting with Lindsay, more than 20 years after they shot the first movie for Disney together.

She told Extra: "[It was] so fun. We just did it this summer…We came together for 42 days and just laughed a lot, cried a lot.

"It's a four-way switch…so it was intense. We have these two young, beautiful actors with us, so I think you guys are going to love it. It's joyful, you know, it's a movie that people love and people are going to love this."

Freaky Friday was initially written as a children's book and published in 1972 before Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris starred in the first film adaptation in 1978.

It was adapted into a television film in 1995 starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann, and also made into a musical which premiered on Disney Channel in 2018.

Freakier Friday is set for release on Aug 8.

