Lingling Kwong meets Singapore fans, shares life motto

Many fans gathered in Singapore's Chinatown yesterday (March 12), all hoping for a chance to catch a glimpse of Lingling Kwong.

The Thai actress, who turns 31 in May, was here for the homegrown lifestyle brand Sinnkawa's launch of its Sun-Tanned Merlion plush toy.

The sweltering heat didn't stop the crowds at 15 Trengganu Street from loudly chanting Lingling's name as they anticipated her arrival, which happened later than scheduled.

Lingling arrived at 4.30pm, skin glowing and all smiles as she greeted eager fans.

In a group interview with local media, she said: "I feel excited because it's crowded outside and many fans came here today."

She hasn't had time to explore the city, but hopes to return with her family when she has the time.

When asked how her own Merlion plush toy design would look, the cheerful and cheeky actress said she'd add on six-pack abs and accessorise it with a dumbbell.

"Is that possible?" she laughed.

'Just do what you want to do'

It's been a busy year for Lingling, with fan-meets in Hong Kong and Taipei as well as brand events in Bangkok happening from January through February.

Just last week, she was in France to attend a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Amidst her busy schedule, how does the actress recharge?

"I have time to sleep. I sleep and I eat a lot. You can't imagine me eating a lot, right?" she quipped, adding that she loves eggs and has nine of them per day.

"But you look so slim," commented the emcee.

"It's because I eat, then I sleep! [You have to] eat real food," Lingling replied.

As for her life motto, Lingling shared: "Just do what you want to do. You only live once, so be brave and do what you want to do. It's not easy, nothing is easy, but just do it!"

This is the Thai actress' second public appearance in Singapore — she was last here with co-star Orm Konnaphat on Feb 21 for their 2026 LingOrm Only Love fan-meet in Singapore.

Loved for their CP (couple-pairing) in the Thai dramas The Secret of Us (2024) and Only You (2025), they are reportedly filming their third drama In Love Forever The Series, which is scheduled for a 2026 release.

Stay tuned for our E-Junkies video interview with Lingling!

[[nid:731365]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.