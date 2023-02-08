Linkin Park to release a previously-unheard track featuring late singer Chester Bennington's vocals

Linkin Park are to release a previously unheard track which will feature their late singer Chester Bennington's vocals.

The group will drop track Lost from the days of their second studio album Meteora, which was recorded in 2002 and released in 2003, and the tune features the voice of the late star, who died aged 41 in 2017.

Linkin Park shared an 18-second clip of the song and wrote on Twitter: "Lost, a new, ever-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, Feb 10."

In the teaser video, Chester can be heard singing: "'Cause when I'm alone / I'm lost in these memories, living behind my own illusion."

The group have been inactive since a tribute concert for their late frontman in October 2017, entitled Linkin Park and Friends: CelebrateLife in Honor of Chester Bennington.

In May, Linkin Park told fans they will start communicating with them "a little more regularly".

In a statement posted on Instagram, they said: "Two decades in and our LP community continues to inspire us.

"Your passion and dedication is the lifeblood of what we've built together with you. And it doesn't go unnoticed.

"We thought it was about time to begin sharing a little more regularly with you.

"Starting this month, we'll be putting (digital) pen to (digital) paper to share notes from the band – tiny snapshots into our daily misadventures, from us each month.

"There's no concrete plan, but that's what we like about it. Until then… All our best, Rob, Brad, Dave, Joe, Mike."

It came after band co-founder Mike Shinoda updated fans on the status of the band in April 2022, insisting while they talk "every few weeks", there are no plans "in the pipeline" for new music or a tour.

He explained: "The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks – I talk to the guys, or some of the guys.

"And there's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening.

"I'm just gonna say that much for now. I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we're, like, 'No, no, no, no. Don't start up the hype train.'

"You're gonna disappoint yourself. Don't do that."