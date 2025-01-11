Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda once got asked to sign baby's head in Malaysia

Album covers and posters are so normal, so why not ask your favourite band member to sign your baby instead?

That's what a man in Malaysia once requested of Mike Shinoda, co-lead vocalist of Linkin Park, which he shared in a recent episode of the YouTube cooking show Last Meals by Mythical Kitchen.

In a snippet uploaded onto TikTok on Tuesday (Jan 7), the 47-year-old told host Josh Scherer: "A guy came up and he didn't really speak much English and he told me to sign... something.

"And I said yes, thinking it would be something reasonable, and it was not."

Mike recounted that the man returned with a baby in his arms, handing him a Sharpie and holding the child horizontally in his outstretched arms. Mike felt that he was too committed at that point, "too far gone" to say no.

Looking back at the incident, Mike thinks it was the baby's head the father asked him to sign, but he didn't seem to fully remember.

"Maybe I'm wrong, but I'm 60 per cent convinced that it was the baby's head... forehead," Mike concluded.

Regardless, the story's great, so in the end, it doesn't even matter.

He also hopes the video will reach the baby he autographed, and they can make themselves known on social media.

Linkin Park, with new singer Emily Armstrong, will go on their From Zero World Tour starting Jan 31. The only stop announced in Southeast Asia is Jakarta on Feb 16.

