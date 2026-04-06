Lisa Kudrow admits to feeling overlooked during her time on Friends

Lisa Kudrow felt overlooked during her time on Friends.

The 62-year-old actress starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the hit TV sitcom, but Lisa always felt like something of an afterthought.

Speaking to The Independent, Lisa explained: "Nobody cared about me. There were certain parts of [my talent agency] that just referred to me as 'the sixth Friend'."

The actress believes she's defied industry expectations with what she's managed to achieve in her career.

She said: "There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have. There was just, like, 'boy is she lucky she got on that show'."

Meanwhile, Lisa recently revealed that she's "excited to play older roles".

The actress made the comment while revealing that she's "probably done" with Botox.

Lisa — who had Botox for the first time at the age of 60 — told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I'm probably done with it now anyway.

"I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I'm excited to play older roles."

Lisa first starred in The Comeback, her hit HBO mockumentary series, in 2005.

But she insists that the latest season will be the last.

The actress — who created and produced the show — explained: "We need to say third and final.

"I don't know if I'll want to do it again in 10 years, so let's be done, that way no one is asking what's next or whether we will even want to do more.

"The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It's a trilogy, and this is the end."

Prior to that, Lisa admitted to feeling proud of the show's success.

She told Newsweek: "I'm just thrilled and adore anyone who has the level of appreciation for The Comeback that meets the level of pride I have for doing that show. That is thrilling. I'm happy to hear that."

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