Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to late Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has written a heartfelt thank you to the late Matthew Perry.

The 60-year-old actress has become the final member of the main Friends cast to pay a personal tribute to her co-star — who was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home last month — over the last few days as she reflected on the "best 10 years a person gets to have" when they worked together.

Sharing a throwback photo of them together, she wrote: "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker and made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face every day. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise, and a lot of 'talking'.

Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me.

Thank you for all I learned about grace and love through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Her tribute was posted just a few hours after co-star David Schwimmer reflected on his friendship with Matthew.

Sharing a photo of himself and Matthew from the 1998 Thanksgiving episode of Friends, David wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Nov 15): "Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity.

"I will never forget your impeccable comedic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favourite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time."

David then went on to reference one of Matthew's famous lines as Chandler Bing: "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around, "'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

