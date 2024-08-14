Lisa reassures Blackpink fans that they are here to stay

Lisa has reassured Blackpink's fans that they are here to stay.

The 27-year-old star might have launched her own artist management firm, LLOUD, and have a solo album in the pipeline, but she insists she and her bandmates in the K-pop girl group — Jennie, Rose and Jisoo — have no plans to call it quits.

She told ELLE US: "Of course, we're continuing, for sure. We're so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it's for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

Lisa is also making her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus, and admitted she is "nervous".

She told the magazine: "I think I cried [when I got the role]. I was with my friends, my mum's friends, and my mum as well, but I didn't tell them that I auditioned for it. I'm super excited and nervous, because it's my first acting project. So I was happy for a second, and then I was like, 'Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?'"

She admitted: "It's pretty new to me, but I think it's similar to shooting music videos…I'm excited for my fans to see it."

In March, Lisa vowed to release a solo album this year — "no matter what".

The Pink Venom star — who released the single album Lalisa in 2021 — promised fans she will unleash a new record at some point in 2024 and told fans to "stay tuned".

Hosting a 'Special Birthday Q and A with Lisa - 27 years around the sun', via her label LLOUD's official YouTube channel, she teased: "This year, album, No matter what, I want to release a new album this year. This year I was able to focus on myself more. I'm so excited to do what I want to do this year. Stay tuned!"

She also teased collaborations with Rosalía and Tyla.

The Water hitmaker recently spilled that she and Lisa are "definitely" going to work together "down the line".

The 22-year-old singer posted a clip of herself and the rapper goofing around whilst listening to Art from Tyla's self-titled debut album.

Tyla captioned the Instagram Story video: "sweetest gorllll, played her some of my favourite songs on the album… Definitely a LISA x TYLA collab down the line. (sic)"

And she later told Reuters: "We've been speaking about making a song together, so yes, for sure."

