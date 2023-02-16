The Little Mermaid teaser reveals 1st look at Melissa McCarthy's Ursula

Disney has unveiled a new teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid!

The short teaser revealed more of Ariel’s worlds – the first is her home under the sea with other mermaids, a cute pufferfish, and a smack of jellyfish, whilst the second is her life above the water with her handsome Prince Eric.

Of course, fans of the original 1989 animated film know that these two worlds would not have been possible without the sea witch Ursula. A popular villain in the Disney Princess and Disney Villains franchise, fans finally got a first look at Ursula in this new teaser trailer.

Although it was only for a brief second, the cackle at the end was enough to send goosebumps to long-time fans. In this live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Ursula will be played by actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy.

The role of Ariel is played by Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric. Noma Dumezweni plays a new character Queen Selina and Javier Bardem is King Triton. Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina are also featured in voice roles.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall and is slated to premiere on May 26, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.