Little Monsters flock to Maxwell Food Centre table that Lady Gaga dined at

Where Mother Monster goes, her Little Monsters follow.

After Lady Gaga was spotted dining at Maxwell Food Centre on Tuesday (May 20), fans have flocked to the exact table she sat at, some recreating the same meal.

The pop star, who has four shows lined up in Singapore, sat at table 174 in front of Fortune Popiah stall.

In photos shared online, the 39-year-old is seen enjoying Tsingtao beer, Milo dinosaur and local delicacies with her fiance Michael Polansky and friends.

According to Xiaohongshu users, the seat that Lady Gaga sat on can be easily identified by the blue sticker underneath it.

Now, the ubiquitous orange stool seat has become a hotspot and fans are recreating the meal she had.

In a Xiaohongshu post, one user holds up a cup of Tsingtao beer and arranges the dishes on the table to resemble Gaga's meal.

"By proximity, I'm sitting with Mother Monster," one fan captioned a picture of him dining at the same table.

"I felt the same breeze that touched her. So, does this count as a virtual embrace?" another fan wrote in his post.

In a separate video, two Little Monsters are seen dancing to the song Judas near table 171.

"The stall owners are playing Lady Gaga's songs and Little Monsters are everywhere. I'm happy," the user wrote.

Some netizens joked that fans would have to queue to take a picture at the table from now on.

After playing three shows on May 18, 19 and 21, Lady Gaga will conclude her performances in Singapore with one last show on Saturday (May 24).

