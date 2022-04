Little Mozart? Jay Chou 'shocked' to see 4-year-old son seen scribbling musical notes

TAIPEI - Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou's son Romeo is just four years old, but the boy appears to have inherited his father's musical genes.

On Wednesday (April 27), Chou, who is married to model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, wrote in English on social media: "Do you guys believe in past life?" and used the hashtags #mozart and #chopin, referring to the two famous composers.

"I was playing the piano when Hannah asked me to come over. To be honest, I was really shocked when I saw Romeo drawing these quietly in the room," says Chou, 43, who has another daughter Hathaway, six, with Quinlivan.

Quinlivan, 28, is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

The singer-songwriter posted a video of his son drawing musical notes on paper, and him asking: "Is there a melody in your mind?'

Singaporean singer JJ Lin was one of his celebrity pals who replied to the post, commenting: "Quick, compose a song."

Chou replied: "And you sing the song after that."

Chou, whose last album was Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories (2016), started piano lessons when he was four years old.

He is scheduled to bring his Carnival World Tour back to Singapore on Dec 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.

