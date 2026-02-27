Liu Xiaoqing, 75, plays young character again, has kissing scene with 45-year-old actor

Veteran Chinese actress Liu Xiaoqing is making headlines once again for playing a character who's decades younger than herself.

She received similar criticism in 2023 for playing a 17-year-old character in the war movie Ice Sniper 2.

In the new period microdrama Jinxiu Anran released on Feb 25, 75-year-old Xiaoqing plays Su Wanqing, a mother in her 20s to 30s.

After Wanqing's parents are executed, she is betrayed by her husband and son, and starts her life anew as a skilled embroiderer.

Along the way, she meets Prince Jing and romance blossoms.

She has a kissing scene with the prince, played by 45-year-old actor Jin Jia.

The scene went viral on Weibo and Xiaohongshu, making it to the Chinese social media platforms' hot searches and trending topics.

Netizens are divided, with some criticising Xiaoqing while others backed her decision to take on the role.

"Why is she so insistent on playing a young girl?" said one netizen on Xiaohongshu.

"Xiaoqing would have been much better suited playing a character who is the matriarch of a large family, re-training her son and husband, or in a drama about family feuds. Why does she have to go for a young character?" questioned another.

But one argued: "There are even more instances of young actresses kissing older men."

"It's an honour for a young guy to act with Xiaoqing. After all, she's a legendary and one-of-a-kind movie queen!" remarked another.

Xiaoqing is a highly acclaimed actress who's won many acting accolades.

She is known for her roles in films such as The Burning of Imperial Palace (1983) and Hibiscus Town (1986) - which won her Best Actress at the 1987 Golden Rooster Awards and Hundred Flowers Awards - as well as the drama Wu Zetian (1995).

