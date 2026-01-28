Liu Yuning releases offbeat song with running gag to motivate student fans: 'If you don’t study, you might become a night soil collector'

Chinese singer-actor Liu Yuning has released a song that is sure to be memorable and motivational to his student fans, reminding them the consequences of not studying hard.

The 36-year-old dropped his surprise new track titled Don't Study? Do You Want to Become a Night Soil Collector? in a Weibo post on Tuesday (Jan 27).

He wrote in the caption: "I have completed the song as promised. This song is dedicated to my fans. For friends who are still studying, I hope this can give you some motivation."

In China, the final examinations for primary, middle and high schools are conducted in January.

Yuning's two-and-a-half-minute track reminded students that if they don't study hard during their school days and leave their grades to "fate", then there is a high chance they may not do well in school and get into a career they desire, with the restroom ending up as their work place.

Despite that, he added there's nothing lowly or dishonorable about the line of work because it contributes to cleanliness in society and is an honest living.

The song comes after Yuning's Weibo livestream on Jan 25, where he and his fans had an exchange on their long-running joke about lacking the motivation to go to school and complete homework.

"For those who always tell me in my livestream that they don't like to study, I will always tell them, 'If not, then what do you want to do? Do you want to become a night soil collector in the future?'" he said.

Despite the witty remark, he explained: "I'm not saying that becoming a night soil collector is an embarrassment. I'm just saying that it is one of the consequences of not studying hard. A night soil collector is also an honourable job because there is no such thing as lowly or high-status jobs.

"It's just that the working environment may be more challenging. We study hard because we hope to get a job with a good salary in a better environment... I have no intention of looking down on night soil collectors because I started from the bottom too."

Yuning, who rose to fame in Chinese showbiz in 2018 after close to a decade of livestreaming covering songs on platforms Douyin and YY with his band Modern Brothers, had previously worked in blue-collar jobs including as a chef, waiter and retail sales assistant, before finding stardom.

Growing up in poverty with his grandparents, he previously shared that he chose to pick up cooking skills in a vocational institute so that he could learn to make a living quickly to support them.

In recent years, he is known for lending his vocals to drama series soundtracks and for his performances in dramas including The Prisoner of Beauty (2025) and A Dream Within a Dream (2025).

Towards the end of his livestream, a fan asked if there was still hope for them after they got four marks in their math examination, and Yuning jokingly told them to consider planning their future career as a sanitation worker unless they continue to study hard.

He added: "I will find some time within these two days to write a song about night soil collectors."

Fans were tickled by his new song and commented in his post that they would listen to him and work harder. Some also commended his efficiency in writing and releasing the song. As of press time, the song has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

