Liv Lo opens up about miscarriage earlier this year

Earlier in November, we reported that Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and his wife fitness guru Liv Lo were expecting their first child. But it’s not the first time she’s gotten pregnant.

In a recent Instagram post, Liv, 35, revealed that she had actually undergone a miscarriage at the start of the year.

She penned down the details in a blogpost on her website Fitsphere, sharing how the couple had found out about the pregnancy on Jan 1, 2020 when they were in Peru – which also marked the date “nine years after we first met.”

But back in LA, during a trip to her obstetrician-gynecologist on the 10th week of her pregnancy, she was told that the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and that she’d had a miscarriage. Meanwhile, Henry Golding was in Tokyo filming superhero film ‘Snake Eyes‘.

While the couple eventually met up, Liv had to go through the process on her own. “Catching up with him in Tokyo meant that he was left out of the emotional journey. All I needed was a big hug after the procedure, but having to wait a week to travel across the world to catch up to each other was pretty traumatic for me,” she wrote.

Later in June, however, they received a piece of good news. After a regular ultrasound, Liv’s fertility doctor suggested it was likely she would be pregnant again. But they decided to keep it under wraps because of the earlier miscarriage, before making the announcement a month ago in November.

She’s one of the number of celebs who’ve opened up about their miscarriages. Another is Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who’d earlier on revealed in an op-ed for The New York Times, that she’d suffered a miscarriage in July this year.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,’ she wrote, sharing that she experienced a sharp cramp while she was changing her first son, Archie’s diapers.

Local host Lee Teng’s wife Gina Lin also shared about her heartbreaking ordeal in August this year, just two months before the couple was due to welcome their child.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.