Liv Tyler is embarrassed watching dad Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler perform

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The 42-year-old actress is very proud of the Aerosmith frontman and enjoys watching his gigs but can't help cringing at some of the 71-year-old rocker's raunchier moves.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: "I mean...he's pretty amazing. But as a performer, he doesn't half-a** anything. Like, he really is singing his heart out. So, I'm usually pretty impressed that he's still...but he does things that embarrass me. Like, humping his mic stand. I'm like, 'Dad...'"

And with Aerosmith currently well into their Las Vegas residency, the actress has seen a lot of performance footage online that she'd rather not have.

She said: "They're in Vegas right now, so there's, like, clips all the time...and he, like, licks people's faces sometimes."

Liv and her fiance Dave Garner live in the UK with their blended family - her son Milo, 15, his son Grey, 12, and their two kids Sailor, four, and Lula, three.

She admitted she's constantly trying to correct her younger children's use of British words.

She said: "Milo is...he's a real New Yorker. He's got an American accent. But the babies have complete British accents...It's very sweet.

"But I'm always reminding them, 'cause they say the English words for everything. So, they'll say, like, the stroller, they call it a buggy. And the trash can's a bin...like, chips and I'll say, 'You mean you want some French fries.'"

Liv can next be seen playing a paramedic in 9-1-1: Lone Star, and she admitted her first day on set was daunting because she had no medical knowledge before filming began.

She admitted: "It was really scary. I had to walk in and be like, 'I know what I'm talking about.' I don't know anything about being a paramedic. I'm learning...I had to come in and cut somebody open."

SERVICES