Live-action One Piece series sets sail with first look at life-size pirate ship builds

Live-action anime adaptations are tricky business, especially if they are English-language productions, but that isn't stopping Netflix from forging ahead with its new One Piece series.

During its latest Geeked Week livestream, the streaming service shared a first look at the show's incredible sets, including life-size pirate ship models.

Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the worlds greatest treasure, the mysterious One Piece, in this behind-the-scenes video from the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. pic.twitter.com/o4vQsX7OHF — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 6, 2022

The news come by the way of a two-minute behind-the-scenes clip, which is introduced by Iñaki Godoy (who plays protagonist Luffy) and showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens. A reel of concept art follows after, showing off the iconic Baratie Bar from the series' East Blue Story Arc in all its wacky, colourful glory.

Subsequent clips detail the piece-by-piece construction process of the pirate ship, from its gigantic fish head prow to the bar itself inside. On the outside, the Baratie Bar is seen surrounded by floating docks.

Other One Piece ships, such as Miss Love Duck and the Going Merry, were showcased as well, but this particular set is noteworthy due to its description as a "massive location".

The live-action One Piece series only began production this February, with no word on a release date or window just yet.

The original manga-turned-anime title follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate captain who wants to travel the dangerous Grand Line in search of a mythical treasure called One Piece. But to find the treasure, Luffy must first assemble the best pirate crew he can.

Netflix's adaptation has found its Straw Hat Pirates in the form of Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Taz Skyler as Sanji, and Jacob Gibson as Usopp.

They are later joined by six more cast members: Morgan Davies (Koby), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Alvida), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo), Jeff Ward (Buggy), McKinley Belcher III (Arlong), and Vincent Regan (Garp). The series will also feature Peter Gadiot as Shanks.

The first season is slated for a 10-episode run, with creator Eiichiro Oda serving as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, and Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as writer.

Hopefully, Oda's involvement will do justice to the source material and steer One Piece away from the fate of Cowboy Bebop, which got cancelled after just one season.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.