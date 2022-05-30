Live-action Star Wars Ahsoka series to feature returning Rebels characters

The Star Wars craze is bigger than ever, thanks to all the blockbuster announcements at Star Wars Celebration 2022. There's the video game sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, release dates for Andor and season three of The Mandalorian, and the Jude Law-led Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

However, for those that are excited about the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series, the first clips were shown at the event, and get ready to be excited as several familiar faces from Star Wars Rebels will be appearing in the show.

We already know that Sabine Wren is being played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, but she's not the only one. Chopper, the astromech droid is part of the ride, as will the captain of the Ghost, Hera Syndulla.

The clips also showed both Tano and Wren heading off to find Ezra Bridger, so that's a driving force if there was any.

PHOTO: Disney+

If you recalled, back in the series finale of Rebels, both Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn were pulled into hyperspace and their whereabouts are currently unknown. With Ahsoka attempting to find the Grand Admiral back in The Mandalorian, it is clear that we will see all of these characters from Rebels return in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

What we do not know is who will be playing those roles of Bridger, Thrawn, or even Syndulla. There will definitely be news about the casting as we move into the months ahead. Together with Sabine and Chopper, it seems like a reunion is on the cards when Star Wars: Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ewan McGregor reveals all dialogue for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones had to be redone

This article was first published in Geek Culture.