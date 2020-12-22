'Lived one of my nightmares': Nathan Hartono forgets to zip up pants during first live show in 10 months

Celebrities have their fair share of embarrassing moments too — but unlike us ordinary folks, those moments are often magnified and showcased for all to see.

For local singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono, it was on stage at the live concert Flock — The Xmas Edition last Sunday (Dec 20) that he experienced one of his worst nightmares – his zipper was down.

The 400-person capacity show, which was held at the Pasir Panjang Power Station and also included artistes Aisyah Aziz and Lorong Boys, was among the first few live music concerts since the circuit breaker period.

While most celebrities might prefer to lay low and wait for this unfortunate incident to blow over, the 29-year-old opted to publicly address his "fly down" situation instead.

"I lived one of my nightmares yesterday when I noticed this after my first live show in 10 months," Nathan wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (Dec 21).

Seeing the funny side of the entire incident, he even posted close ups of his unzipped pants and quipped: "I guess that's what happens after you do a thousand performances in front of your computer with no pants."

We're not the only ones who appreciate his great sense of humour.

There were plenty of positive reactions from his friends and fans, who commented that he was "looking fly" and praised his bravery for sharing the incident online.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

But in all seriousness, Nathan shared that he is happy for the return of live music and the "return of pants" to his life.

Nathan finished first runner-up in the first season of Sing! China. Despite the pandemic, he's kept busy this year — he performed this year's National Day Parade theme song Everything I Am, released some new music and even competed in an esports tournament.

