Liza Minnelli won't watch film about late mother Judy Garland

Liza Minnelli will not watch be watching Judy, the biopic about her late mother Judy Garland.

Renee Zellweger stars as the Hollywood legend in Rupert Goold's movie which is set in 1968, during a time when the Wizard of Oz actress headed to London in an effort to revive her career with a series of live shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

Despite the rave reviews for the film, Liza is reluctant to watch it because it shows her whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her future fifth husband, and touches on her struggles with drugs and alcohol use and she doesn't want to remember her mother like that.

Judy passed away at the age of 47 in 1969 due to an accidental overdose.

A source told TMZ that Liza, 73, "most likely" won't see 'Judy' because she stays away from on-screen depictions of her mother.

Liza - who has struggled with alcoholism and prescription drug addiction herself - would rather fans of her mother remember her by watching her classic films or listen to her records.