Lizzo announces release of 1st children's book, a flute‑themed picture story

Lizzo has announced the release of her first children's book, a flute‑themed picture story titled Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'.

The Grammy‑winning singer and classically trained flautist unveiled the project on her Instagram account, telling her 11 million followers that the book draws directly from her own childhood experiences and the moment she first connected with the instrument that would become central to her identity.

Posting a photo of her holding the book, the 37-year-old wrote: "Surprise! She's an author! Everyone always asks me how I started playing flute… well I didn't choose flute, Floot chose me! Lil Lizzo meets Sasha B Flootin', my new picture book, is coming Sept 8 and you can pre-order now! Let the adventures begin."

Illustrated by Mark Pett and published by Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers, the story follows "a bubbly little girl who just wants to belong" and a "smart and brassy flute who can't find her tune", echoing Lizzo's message of self‑acceptance and the power of finding one's voice.

The release will be accompanied by an original song written specifically for the book.

Lizzo explained that she hopes the book will inspire young readers in the same way music inspired her.

Growing up, she struggled to fit in but learning the flute helped her discover confidence and purpose — a journey she now wants to pass on to a new generation of children.

She said: "Your passion can give you purpose, belonging and lead you on a journey to fulfil your wildest dreams."

The Good as Hell hitmaker described the project as deeply meaningful and expressed excitement for fans to meet the characters of Lil Lizzo and Sasha B. Flootin', marking a new chapter in her creative career as she reaches out to a younger audience through storytelling and music.

Lizzo recently spoke out about how the boom in weight loss drugs is leading to plus-sized women being "erased" from society.

She declared in a personal essay she is "still a proud big girl" and weighs over 91kg but she is concerned about the impact of the "Ozempic boom", which she believes has led to "extended sizes" no longer being offered and larger models not getting jobs.

In a post shared to Substack titled Why is everybody losing weight and what do we do? Sincerely, a person who's lost weight, she wrote: "So here we are halfway through the decade, where extended sizes are being magically erased from websites.

"Plus-sized models are no longer getting booked for modelling gigs. And all of our big girls are not-so-big anymore.

"I am still a proud big girl. Objectively big. Over 200 pounds. And I love myself as much as I've loved myself no matter what the scale says.

"There may be some bad actors among us. Some people may have used the movement for financial gain or fame, and once it no longer served them they abandoned it. That's ok, it was never about them anyway.

"We have a lot of work to do, to undo the effects of the Ozempic boom. I have a lot of work to do to regain the trust of the movement that gave me wings. It is work I am willing and ready to do.

"What do we do? We continue to have conversations. We continue to hold each other accountable. We release ourselves from the illusion that there is only good and bad.

"We re-introduce nuances into our discussions.

"I want us to allow the body positive movement to expand and grow far away from the commercial slop it's become. Because movements move."

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