Local actor Tang Hu was suicidal after finding out his leg had to be amputated

SINGAPORE - Veteran local actor Tang Hu, 82, had to undergo surgery on Tuesday (May 25) to amputate his right leg due to diabetes.

Speaking to Chinese-language evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao after the three-hour below-the-knee operation, he said: "My right leg which has accompanied me for more than 80 years has finally left me."

The retired actor, who has suffered from diabetes for years, also revealed that he wanted to throw himself off the hospital building when his doctor told him last week that amputation was necessary.

Only the thought of his loved ones stopped him from taking his own life.

He and his wife have two children and four grandchildren, the oldest of whom is 26 and planning to get married at the end of the year.

Tang, who was in a lot of pain after the surgery, lamented: "I'm not sure if I can hang on for that long."

A familiar face in drama serials such as Painted Faces (1987) and Son Of Pulau Tekong (1985), the prolific supporting actor last appeared in 2008's Folks Jump Over The Wall with Kym Ng and Bryan Wong.

His medical troubles escalated last year, when the little toe on his right foot was amputated after a blood clot was found. He was discharged from hospital after 55 days in December and thought the worst was over.

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital again in March.

Actor Tang Hu's medical troubles escalated last year.

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

"I thought that I'd be fine after the amputation, but the wound hurts terribly. It's an indescribable sort of pain and I was not able to sleep at night."

He said he would have to stay in hospital for another two months, adding that it was a sort of relief, as he would not be a burden to his wife or children at home.

Gazing at his bandaged knee and the empty space where his leg used to be, he said: "My right foot and I had a very good relationship, but now it is gone."

