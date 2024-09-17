Local actors past and present gather for Mid-Autumn Festival reunion

The annual tradition continues, with around 40 local current and former TV actors and production staff having a reunion over Mid-Autumn.

Today (Sept 17), actress Chen Xiuhuan uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram account, writing: "The gathering was filled with warmth and some friends whom we haven't met for a while were present as well, giving us lots of happy surprises. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival to everyone!"

Some familiar faces from the photos include former hosts Huang Yuling, Zhu Yongqin and Samuel Chong; veteran actors Li Yinzhu, Liang Tian, Zhou Quanxi and Wang Yuqing; as well as retired actors Yang Libing, Angela Ang, Hong Guorui, Hu Wensui, Lin Yisheng and Liang Weidong.

The friends also celebrated the festival together last year, with Wu Weiqiang, Xie Shaoguang and Jin Jugong present.

