Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight

Actress Jin Yinji says she tried the laxative method to lose weight when she was younger with no issues and assumed that she would have no problems trying it again.

SINGAPORE - Actress Jin Yinji fainted in the toilet and was later hospitalised for inflammation of the colon, after taking laxatives in a bid to lose weight.

The 73-year-old spent two days in hospital earlier this month, she disclosed in an interview with Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao published on Thursday (July 18).

Jin told the paper that on the morning of July 8, she had to film five takes of a scene where she had to eat chicken rice on the morning.

After filming, she went home and took laxatives, thinking that it would help purge the greasy dish from her body.

She said: "In the afternoon, my stomach began to hurt unbearably. I couldn't pass motion and broke out in cold sweat. Then, I fainted in the toilet and when I came to, I had to ask my maid to come and save me."

When she next attempted to move her bowels, she passed blood instead and immediately sought medical help. She told the paper she was hospitalised for two days and diagnosed with an inflammation of the colon.