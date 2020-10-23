Local actress Kimberly Chia kena complained by neighbours for blocking HDB common space with trash

Being a celebrity has its perks, but it doesn't make one immune to the wrath of an irate neighbour.

Local actress Kimberly Chia recently came under fire on social media for obstructing the common rubbish chute area near the lift landing with bags of trash as well as stacks of furniture.

Kimberly, 25, and her family were clearing their home for their upcoming renovation.

On Monday (Oct 19), Kimberly's neighbour, identified as Stephanie Faith Lim on Instagram, shared photos of the rubbish, furniture, and a workstation that were placed at the rubbish chute area and called out the young actress.

She wrote: "Dear @kimberlychia, I know you and your beloved family are busy packing for your upcoming renovation. But please be more considerate of your neighbours and the cleaner."

She also tagged Kimberly's talent management company Noontalk Media and a few local media publications in her post.

Another of Kimberly's neighbour, who goes by the handle @daphneelim, also said she couldn't use the rubbish chute because of the obstruction.

The trash that was placed at the rubbish chute area. PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

The next day, Lim shared an update that the trash had been cleared.

Kimberly also responded to her neighbour's Instagram Stories and apologised for the inconvenience. She explained: "We're earnestly sorry for the inconvenience caused to all our neighbours while moving out during this challenging period. We have planned to clear everything (and have done so) and needed some time.

"Our town council is aware and have arranged to clear the big items that we are not able to do so on our own. We have also notified town council personnel that we will be clearing things at the refuse area (downstairs). We appreciate your kind understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

PHOTO: Instagram/stephl

She also told 8 Days that her family of six have lived in that flat for more than 20 years and the packing for the renovation has been a "nightmare". She added that they were advised by town council to leave the bigger furniture pieces by the lift landing first, and had been clearing other unwanted items by bringing it down to the refuse area.

Kimberly shared: "We didn't have time to clear it yet because we have been running back and forth to the storage unit to put our stuff, so we just left it near the communal rubbish chute which was just by the lift.

"But as soon as we put the stuff there, without even approaching us, our neighbour took photos and posted them. I do understand that it is [an inconvenience to our neighbours], but if they weren't happy, they could have spoken to us first instead of just posting it on Instagram."

Although, she admitted that she could have handled the situation better and seeks her neighbours' understanding as this is the first time they are doing major renovation works on the apartment which will last three months.

