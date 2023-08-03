Local actress Siti Khalijah says she 'finally felt free' to be herself when she was in ITE

Some aspiring actors are spurred on by films or industry veterans to pursue their career. For local actress Siti Khalijah Zainal, what sparked her interest in acting was something else.

A familiar face in Singapore's theatre and television scene, Siti was recently featured on the Instagram page of The Everyday People, an online publication that tells inspiring personal stories.

The 38-year-old shared the beginnings as well as the ups and downs of her journey towards becoming an actress.

"I was first exposed to the arts in primary school. I was that kid who always looked forward to the weekly assembly programme, whether it's about recycling or saving water," said Siti.

"I was just amazed by how the stage transformed, and in awe of the whole live theatrical performance."

However, as she moved on to secondary school, her peers did not share the same sentiments, finding school assemblies a "waste of time".

To blend in with everyone else, Siti pretended to dislike theatre, explaining: "Back then, I was much bigger than I am now. I had very low self-esteem and was very insecure. When you're a teenager, you don't want to be looked at as different."

'The turning point'

As she did not perform well academically in secondary school, Siti was recommended to attend the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), where the learning pace would be "slower".

She did so with her mother's support.

This proved to be the right decision for Siti, as she highlighted that joining a musical in ITE was the "turning point" in her becoming an actress.

"Being a part of the musical felt amazing, because as ITE students, we were already looked at as the black sheep of society. So there was this genuine sense of unity; this sense of brotherhood and sisterhood," Siti recalled.

"Everyone in the production really looked out for one another."

She also remarked that she had "more fun" during her two years in ITE than her four years in secondary school because she finally felt free to be herself: "I wasn't laughed at for my size, or judged for my love of the stage."

The struggles

Not wanting to burden her parents with the expensive fees in an arts college, Siti got her sister to help her apply for a scholarship that would cover a one-year programme by non-profit theatre company The Necessary Stage (TNS) teaching the basics of theatre.

Though the scholarship was for all youths studying in the east, Siti's first application was rejected because her ITE was "not recognised".

After a reapplication with the backing of TNS, Siti got a spot in the programme.

"While auditioning for acting roles, I did everything, from wardrobe assistant to front-of-house usher… They (her parents) saw me coming home late and leaving home early, but I never complained," said Siti.

Though she now has an established career in the industry she aimed for, Siti emphasised that it's not as "glamorous as one may think".

"While others are enjoying their weekends and public holidays, you'll be sacrificing your time for shows and rehearsals.

"If you're in it for the glamour, this job may not be for you. It's a lot of hard work, commitment and sacrifice," she explained.

'It's all worth it'

As the saying goes, when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and Siti is a prime example of this.

"There were times in the past where things got quite manic. I would be rehearsing for one production in the day, and performing in another production at night," mentioned Siti.

[[nid:580064]]

"It can get confusing and physically tiring; but, I love what I do."

To her, the perks of the job overshadow the difficulties. "It's all worth it because I get to tell stories, especially with a theatre company like The Necessary Stage that addresses a lot of local issues.

"If we don't create work that talks about our own lives and tells our stories, who will?"

Currently, Siti is working on a play called Three Years in the Life and Death of Land by TNS. It will be her first time performing at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com