Local celebs mourn death of actor Timothy Nga, 49: 'So many flashbacks of us doing charity together'

Local actor Timothy Nga has died at 49.

An Instagram post by his sister Rina Nga today (Jan 10) said: "My handsome brother, 10/6/73 — 9/1/23. Too soon, too young. Lived and loved life beyond its fullness.

"Remember we once planned a fantastic funeral together for Daddy when he passed on. Never thought I'd be planning yours. You even managed to get your minions (all five) running around and taking care of everything. I miss you, boy."

Timothy, who's also an emcee and an executive coach, played roles in local series such as Serangoon Road (2013), Fighting Spiders (2009), First Class (2009) and Lifeline (2005). His most recent TV role was as Guan Meng in This Land Is Mine (2021).

His death was received with an outpouring of sorrow from the local entertainment industry.

"Gone too soon," local actor Gurmit Singh, 57, wrote. "Rest in peace brother. Will miss you always."

On behalf of Celebrities Sports Club Singapore, Zheng Geping, 58, wrote: "Today we mourn the sudden passing of our dear comrade and bro, Timothy Nga. No words can express our sadness…

"So many flashbacks of us doing charity together, laughing together, battling each other on the football fields... he was such a kind and polite bro."

Director Anthony Chen, 38, wrote on an Instagram Story post: "So saddened by this news. Worked with Timothy on the film Wet Season where he played the school principal. A talent is lost. Rest in peace."

Timothy's wake is at 438 Tampines Street 43. It began at 6.30pm today and the memorial service will be at 8pm on Wednesday (Jan 11).

His funeral will be a day later on Jan 12 at the Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex.

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.