Local comedian Alias Kadir dies aged 58

Local comedian Alias Kadir, 58, died today (June 28) at 7.53am at the National University Hospital (NUH).

The cause of death was not revealed.

Alias began his career in the arts through his involvement with the Cekup Theatre group, which won the Sriwana Comedy Drama Festival competition in 1986. He appeared in many TV dramedies and also comedy skits for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri entertainment shows.

According to Berita Harian, he had suffered from diabetes since 2017 which resulted in his left leg being amputated in August that year.

In 2018, he spoke about his illness in a video for the Health Promotion Board, saying he initially took the situation lightly and how his family helped him through it.

Earlier this month, the veteran artiste had to amputate his other leg due to the severity of the illness which had spread to above his knee, according to Beritamediacorp. Throughout his time in NUH, he was transferred to the ICU twice.

On June 17, Jamiyah Singapore, also known as Muslim Missionary Society Singapore, announced a fundraiser named Project Permata which aimed to raise at least $100,000 over a month to help cover the cost of Alias' treatment and rehabilitation.

He was an active volunteer at Jamiyah and took part in many programmes and activities held by the organisation.

The project's main event was an online show featuring performances by Singaporean artistes and Alias' friends. The event was scheduled to be streamed live on Jamiyah Singapore's Facebook page on July 3 at 3 pm.

As of writing, there is no update on the fundraiser and the show.

Alias' last performance was during Ramadan this year where he acted as Rahmat in the fourth season of Bubur Masjid Air Katira, a role he is remembered for.

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com