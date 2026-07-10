Zoe Tay, Xiang Yun reenact their iconic scenes with props at new drama exhibition

Zoe Tay and Xiang Yun reenacted some of their most iconic scenes from their hit local series at a new drama exhibition, more than three decades after they were aired.

Jointly presented by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Mediacorp, the exhibition titled Singapore TV: From Local to Global opened yesterday (July 9) at SCCC Creative Box with five thematic zones celebrating local Chinese dramas from its beginnings to the digital era of microdramas today.

An Instagram post by Mediacorp yesterday showed Zoe, Xiang Yun and local celebrities including Aileen Tan, Zheng Geping, Brandon Wong, Tay Ying, Cheryl Chou and Lv Jia Ying at the exhibition.

Zoe reenacted a scene with the golden pillow prop from the 1995 TV series The Golden Pillow, where she placed her head against the magical stone headrest.

The drama tells the story of Ren Niang (Alex Man) who travels from Thailand where he was born to Singapore with his mother's heirloom stone pillow to search for his long-lost father.

In the process, he becomes entangled in a love triangle with Zhou Xiaodan (Zoe) and Li Mingzhu (Fann Wong) and gets caught up in a jewellery business war with Sai Wei (Xie Shaoguang).

The scene where Zoe, Fann and Alex listen to the golden pillow was named one of the top five most memorable scenes in local television series during the 2007 Star Awards anniversary special.

The 58-year-old actress shared in the latest video: "The scene was meant to portray us hearing our life experience and sounds of our hometown from the golden pillow.

"Hence, all three of us had different emotions in this scene."

In a separate reel by Vibes by 8world, she also reenacted her card-shuffling scene from The Unbeatables drama trilogy (1993, 1996 and 2002).

Xiang Yun, on the other hand, recreated a scene from her historical drama The Awakening (1984) with the cloth bundle bag and oil-paper umbrella she carried.

The series centres on the lives of Chinese migrants, including He Ah Shui (late Huang Wenyong) and Ah Mei (Xiang Yun), who come to Singapore in the early 20th century, experiencing the Japanese Occupation and post-war years leading to the nation's independence.

The 64-year-old actress also made an Instagram post on July 9 with photos she took at the event, writing in the caption: "Do you want to see the cloth bundle bag and umbrella that Ah Mei used in The Awakening all those years ago?"

Geping's Best Actor trophy, which he won at Star Awards 2007 for his performance as Dai Zhigang in Like Father, Like Daughter, is also one of the trophies displayed at the exhibition, which he took photos with.

The 62-year-old actor-producer also found his actress wife Hong Huifang's costume and hairpiece from when she played veteran radio presenter Bai Suqin in the sitcom Right Frequency (1998).

He wrote in his post: "Behind every production were years of hard work, sacrifice, creativity, passion, dedication, determination and courage. Every scene, every story and every character was the result of the unwavering commitment of thousands of people, both in front of and behind the camera.

"It is truly an honour and a blessing to have been part of this incredible journey from 1986 to 2023, serving both as an actor and later an executive producer. Looking back, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity, friendships, lessons and unforgettable memories that shaped my career."

Singapore TV: From Local to Global is located at SCCC Creative Box, level 6 and will run daily from 10am to 6pm till Jan 26, 2027. Admission is free.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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