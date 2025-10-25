Local music producer Lee Si Song recovering from brain haemorrhage in Beijing

Lee Si Song suffered a sudden cerebral haemorrhage while in Beijing a month ago.

The news was shared belatedly by his older twin and fellow songwriter-music producer Lee Wei Song in a Weibo post on Thursday (Oct 23), where he wrote that Si Song was "safe".

"Thankfully, a colleague discovered him in time and rushed him to the hospital," the 59-year-old continued. "The surgery went very smoothly.

"Currently, Si Song is actively going through rehabilitation with his family by his side, and his health has improved in all aspects."

He added that he looked forward to being onstage with his brother for a concert in late November.

"Waiting for your return! Keep up the good work!"

He also thanked the medical team for their timely intervention.

Wei Song shared photos of Si Song in his hospital bed, gesturing a thumbs up despite the bandage on his head.

In other photos, the younger twin can be seen in a wheelchair and throwing up a heart with his hands during a video call with Wei Song.

Well-wishers in the comments included long-time collaborators Stefanie Sun and Jacky Cheung, as well as local singer JJ Lin.

'Rest assured'

Speaking with Beijing Daily, Wei Song said that Stefanie, 47, had been "very concerned" about Si Song but that he told her to not worry about his brother and focus on her own upcoming concerts instead.

Likewise, he said about his twin: "The medical team in Beijing was truly efficient and professional. I'm grateful for their prompt treatment of Si Song.

"Si Song is recovering well now, so please rest assured."

The twins are set to perform in Beijing next month for their 40th anniversary tour, which began in Singapore on New Year's Eve in 2024.

Sharing that their concert will include 40 songs from their careers, Wei Song added: "Si Song has also asked me to thank everyone for their love and encouragement. He feels so touched and will surely feel better soon.

"He will also be on stage with me to revisit our works for everyone."

