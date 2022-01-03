Local singer Kelvin Tan, winner of 2005 Project Superstar, is married

With the Covid-19 restrictions slowly but surely easing, it seems like wedding bells have started ringing once again.

We've had a slew of celebrity engagements and weddings over the last couple of months, and now, congratulations are in order for local visually-impaired singer Kelvin Tan.

The 40-year-old, who is best known for being the winner of the inaugural local singing competition Project Superstar back in 2005, has tied the knot with his fiancee, reported Lianhe Zaobao on Jan 2.

Kelvin is fiercely private about his personal affairs and girlfriend and even after the news broke about their engagement in October 2020, the singer declined to reveal more to the media.

It was previously reported by Shin Min Daily News that the pair had been dating for over two years.

In April 2020, Kelvin also shared with local magazine U-Weekly that he applied for a built-to-order flat with his girlfriend but faced delays due to the pandemic.

