Local singer Ling Xiao dies aged 75, had kidney failure, stroke and cancer in last few years

Veteran local singer Ling Xiao died on Saturday (Dec 13) at the age of 75 after battling multiple ailments in recent years.

Ling Xiao's younger sister Jeci revealed to Shin Min Daily News in a report published on Saturday that he died in his sleep that morning at home and was discovered when she returned from work.

She shared that he had a history of hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol and had been undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week since 2022. In the same year, he had a stroke and was paralysed on the right side of his body.

At first, he faced his situation positively, turning to acupuncture to manage his condition. However, he reportedly told his sister later he didn't want to "start all over again like a child" and felt it was a "waste of time" and refused to continue with treatment.

Ling Xiao, whose real name is Tan Choon Huat, debuted in local showbiz in 1967 at the age of 17 after winning second place in a singing competition and was known for his good looks. In the 1990s, he also ventured into acting, appearing in local Chinese television series including Right Frequency (1998) and Legend of the Eight Immortals (1998). He last served as a judge and instructor in the senior citizen singing talent show Golden Age Talentime.

Jeci also told 8World in a report published on Dec 14 that when he was last hospitalised in November, he was also diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. However, because of his heart condition, he couldn't undergo chemotherapy and was reportedly told by the doctors that he only had six months left to live.

Ling Xiao was said to be devastated when he heard the news and insisted on going home because he was afraid to hear more bad news about his health. He was discharged from hospital on Nov 25.

With his weakened body and severe knee inflammation, he wasn't able to sit up and his family couldn't take him to the dialysis centre. His doctor reportedly estimated he wouldn't be able to live for more than 14 days.

His sister said that about 10 days prior to his death, he hadn't been able to ingest food and was mostly unconscious.

Ling Xiao's wake is held at Block 116A Bukit Merah Central and he will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on the morning of Dec 17.

[[nid:726520]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com