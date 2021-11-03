Local singer Nadya Dean, 27, dies 16 days after delivering premature baby

Local singer Nadya Dean died on Oct 31, 11 days after falling into a coma following a premature childbirth.

According to Berita Harian, her cause of death was eclampsia, a rare but severe condition where a patient suffers seizures caused by high blood pressure during pregnancy.

The 27-year-old gave birth to her second child Muhammad Haqq on Oct 15. Her father Dean Cassim told reporters that doctors advised Nadya to remain in hospital after giving birth but she chose to return home.

She was admitted to Changi General Hospital after fainting on Oct 20 and subsequently fell into a coma.

The 58-year-old martial arts teacher said: "Nadya's departure is very much felt because she's the eldest child who was close to me."

The singer, whose real name is Nur Atiqah Nadia Abdul Kadir, was married to musician Nashriq Sani, and the couple also have a daughter Nur Arianna Nasuha, who is 18 months old.

She was a finalist in the local singing competition Suara WGS 2.0 organised by Wisma Geylang Serai.

She sang at a National Day event at the Woodlands Community Club in August, and it turned out to be her last performance.

Members of the local music scene have paid tribute to her on social media, describing her as a talented singer and songwriter who went out of her way to help other talents in the industry.

In an interview with Berita Harian, singer Danial Baharin said: "She [Nadya] was a generous friend and would be upset when her friends were sad. In fact, when someone had a new song or single, Nadya was the first person to 'like' and 'share' on social media to help others."

chingshijie@asiaone.com