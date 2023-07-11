Local singer Shye-Anne Brown impresses Chinese netizens for looking like Blackpink's Lisa, advances to Youth π Plan finals

It's hard enough for an up-and-coming musician to find success in their hometown, never mind in foreign markets.

Singer-songwriter Trinity Shye-Anne Brown, who goes by Shye, is on the path to it since appearing in Youth π Plan, a music competition produced by MangoTV and Hunan Satellite TV in China.

Born and raised in Singapore to a Chinese-Singaporean mother and British father, Shye turns 21 next month. Her breakthrough came when she won Vans Musicians Wanted in 2018, before going on to release her self-produced debut album Days to Morning Glory in 2020.

Since then she's performed at the National Day Parade in 2021 and won Best New Act from Asia at the NME Awards 2022.

Now she's cleared the semi-finals of Youth π Plan with her original song Welcome Back and advanced to the finals, which will be held on July 14.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published yesterday (July 10), Shye talked about her road to Youth π Plan: "I didn't have time to think too much! A few months before I went to China, I was preparing for a music festival in the United States.

"As soon as it was over, I jumped on the plane and came back to Singapore. Two or three hours later, I flew to Changsha on the same day."

Her Mandarin has also improved during her few months there, probably by at least 50 per cent, she added.

While Shye could not fully understand the host or other guests in the beginning and had to rely on translators the first few times she was interviewed, she is proud that she can now express herself in Mandarin smoothly.

'The same bangs, face and body proportions' as Blackpink's Lisa

Chinese netizens are impressed by Shye's singing chops, and the fact that many think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa is an added bonus.

"Shye really looks like Lisa — the same bangs, and their facial and body proportions are so similar," wrote a netizen on Weibo.

"She looked a lot like Lisa the first time I saw her," another commented.

While Shye appreciates the comparison, she told Zaobao, she hopes people will come to appreciate her for herself.

"I take it as a compliment, but as time goes by, I believe everyone will gradually see the real me," she said.

"Although we look alike, the more you get to know me, the more you'll realise we're nothing alike."

Shye will be performing as the opening act for Daniel Caesar during his Superpowers World Tour concert at The Star Theatre on July 17.

