Local stars give support to new eateries by Wang Yuqing and Tang Miaoling's daughter

Looking for new places to grab a bite?

Here are two eateries that have recently opened their doors: A cafe and bistro owned by local actor Wang Yuqing and his girlfriend Norah Zhang, as well as a chia pudding cafe by Megan Lim — the daughter of actress Tang Miaoling — and her boyfriend, Ashraf Karim.

Eat Here, Drink Here Cafe & Bistro

Yuqing held the grand opening to his new cafe and bistro Eat Here, Drink Here on Feb 21, with celeb friends coming down to show their support.

Actor-turned-children's book author Edmund Chen shared an Instagram Reel of himself at the event with local actors Christopher Lee, Hong Huifang and Chen Xiuhuan.

The 64-year-old wrote in his caption: "Yuqing's restaurant opened today, and all his colleagues and friends came to congratulate him and, of course, to taste his food, haha.

"I wish Yuqing a prosperous business and many customers."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGVEScHvdcz/[/embed]

Prior to the grand opening, veteran actress Zoe Tay also visited Eat Here, Drink Here to celebrate her birthday back in January.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE1FtnBSQh4/[/embed]

The cafe offers Western and Asian fare, including burgers, pastas, avocado salads, fish and chips, grilled squid and more.

Address: 60 Punggol East, #02-04, Singapore 828825

Opening hours: Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am to 10pm

Chia Puddies

Move over, acai.

Singapore's first chia pudding brand, Chia Puddies, opened its doors last month, offering colourful dessert bowls and smoothies on its menu.

On Feb 20, Miaoling, 55, posted a highlight reel of the cafe on Instagram, writing: "My girl's first-born" with a laughing emoji.

"Healthy snacks can be yummy! Chia seeds are high in fibre, omega-3s, antioxidants and more."

Fellow celebs, including Jack Neo, Terence Cao, Collin Chee and Angela Ang, could also be seen patronising the shop in the video.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGSdhM6yAy7/?hl=en[/embed]

Chia Puddies' dessert bowls come in three sizes: Small ($10.50), medium ($12.50) and large ($16), while their smoothies cost $9.80.

Address: Clarke Quay Central, #01-41, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059817

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

[[nid:714902]]

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

drimac@asiaone.com