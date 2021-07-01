Loki episode 4 mid-credits scene: Is this character dead?

Episode four of Loki was a whirlwind of emotions and full of shocking twists and turns – and we’ve yet to even recover from the surprises in episode three!

If you need spoiler warnings, this is it! We take no responsibility of what you’re going to read next. Ready?

The latest episode of Loki directed by Kate Herron, starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief himself, Owen Wilson as Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie Laufeydottir saw the gang back again at the TVA.

Sylvie Laufeydottir

PHOTO: Disney+

Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) finally learn the truth of their existence and things unravel really quickly. If your instincts have been telling you that Ravonna is hiding a big secret, then you’ll gain some satisfaction in this action-packed episode.

Speaking of action pack, this episode sees more action yet again with our favourite duo Loki and Sylvie leading it alongside, surprise surprise, Hunter B-15.

Of course, no fight in the TVA is complete without pruning so it is with sadness that beloved Mobius and the God of Mischief himself finds themselves at the end of the stick.

The episode’s mid-credits scene later reveal that it’s not the end for Loki yet. After all, the God has died and come alive several times, there’s no way he could go off that easily.

Just as Loki opens his eyes and questions if he’s dead, a voice responds “not yet.” The camera turns to reveal four other Loki variants in what looks like apocalyptic New York with a partially destroyed Avengers tower in the background.

The variants in question?

Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), a hammer-wielding Loki variant credited as Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei) and crocodile Loki.

With these variants, alongside our Loki still “alive”, one can’t help but wonder if anyone truly dies after being pruned.

Do they all just hang out together in endless purgatory or is there a way to escape it?

Is Mobius really dead or is he too with other variants of himself in another state, preferably somewhere that allows him to jetski?

As Loki reaches its end with two more episodes in tow, we’re hoping to get more answers than questions.

Until then, the show has been a dimension-hopping, mind-boggling rollercoaster ride and we will definitely be tuning in the next episode when it airs on Wednesday (June 30) on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.