Loki season 2: Tom Hiddleston in deep discussions with Disney, director Kate Herron not returning

The first season of Loki may have ended its run on Disney+, but that doesn’t mean the God of Mischief will no longer be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As the series prepares for a second season renewal, actor Tom Hiddleston has expressed his delight at the news, which was first confirmed via a mid-credits scene in the finale episode.

In an interview with Marvel.com, the man shared that he’s currently working the details out with the team on the project. “I am so grateful that we got to do season one, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities,” he said.

“We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.”

Showing his gratitude to the fans and weekly audience, he added, “I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a season two. I hope season one was full of surprises. And I think season two will be full of even more.”

The enthusiasm was echoed by show director Kate Herron, who unfortunately won’t be returning for the ride.

Speaking to Deadline, she revealed that she had always planned to hop onboard for just one season, hinting that this second season might not have been in the cards from the start.

Kate Herron (left) with the cast of Loki.

PHOTO: Disney+

“I’m not returning,” Herron affirmed. “I always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, season two wasn’t in the – that’s something that just came out, and I’m so excited.”

“I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all,” she explained. “I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.” Still, she remains excited about the upcoming season, and will be looking forward to it as a Marvel fan.

As of yet, there are no details on what the Loki sequel could entail, but the continuation doesn’t really come as a surprise.

Now that the identity of the man who’s been pulling all the strings has been revealed in grand fashion, the series only leaves behind more questions than answers, especially with its cliffhanger ending.

Loki won’t just be returning for the second season, however.

With the final episode establishing a good stage setup for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans can expect the trickster god to make yet another appearance on the silver screen in the near future, as Marvel once again demonstrates its prowess in navigating between television and film seamlessly.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.