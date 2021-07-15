Loki season finale: Who's the man pulling all the strings and keeping the timeline in place

At this point in time, it might be hard to believe what actors and actresses might say in interviews to throw fans off the scent of enthusiastic fans.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jonathan Majors, cast as Kang the Conqueror, dismissed the notion that he would appear in Loki.

Lo and behold, it seems that we have a worthy contender to claim Loki’s title of God of Mischief.

In an extremely long exposition, we see that Majors is being set up as the next big bad for the MCU. In some ways, his arrival was hinted at in the fifth episode of Loki, where Qeng Enterprises was seen replacing Stark Tower.

All the way to the end we didn’t see Major’s character being named specifically “Kang the Conqueror” because there will likely be a far more qualified variant that will step into those shoes.

Fast-forward to the end, we’ll be expecting many more Kang the Conquerors to appear as they wrestle for supremacy over the MCU’s timeline. Will this end at Dr. Strange’s upcoming Multiverse of Madness? It’s highly unlikely.

Oh, and make sure to stay behind for the post-credits because this is not the last we’ve seen of Tom Hiddleston.

The full season of Loki is currently streaming on Disney+.