Loki TV series' new trailer shows the God of Mischief time travelling

Marvel Studios has dropped the debut trailer for Loki and not surprisingly, it looks like the God of Mischief will be up to his usual shenanigans again. It also introduces the Time Variance Authority aka TVA and Mobius "Moby" M. Mobius for the first time.

The trailer shows Loki who, after absconding with the Tesseract, lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA, with the misguided Moby as his handler. The TVA are the protectors of the flow of time.

Apparently when Loki escaped the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, he had broken reality and opened up multiple gateways to other timelines or dimensions. Whether this was done intentionally or not remains unanswered until the show releases.

Loki looks to be Marvel Studios most fun TV show yet. Just watch the trailer below.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Loki hits exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021. If you haven't subscribe to Disney+ yet, click here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.