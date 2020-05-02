Long snubbed, women of rap break old moulds and claim their due

Long stereotyped as a boys' club, not least for its braggadocious lyrics and objectification of women, the rap world has seen a bevy of female stars reclaim their space.

Over the past decade, diverse talent has climbed up through hip-hop's ranks, as women shun old ideas about what makes their acts marketable and the internet opens new avenues to stardom.

Women were prominent players in rap's formative years -- the fierce list includes Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, Foxy Brown, Lil' Kim, Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah -- and set the stage for future generations, leaving indelible marks on hip-hop's DNA.

But if the 1990s saw women carve out room to shine, the 2000s saw them pushed aside, with labels fumbling to survive as illegal music downloads began upending standard procedure.

"The industry took a nosedive -- when it came to cutting the costs of everything, of course women were the ones who felt it the hardest," said Kathy Iandoli, whose recent book God Save The Queens details the trajectory of women in rap.

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, dozens of women rappers were signed to major labels at any given time, but by 2010, the number hovered at around three, according to the documentary My Mic Sounds Nice: The Truth About Women in Hip Hop.

Women who did get a break were pigeonholed as either hypersexual or tough lyricists, with the industry often pitting them against each other -- perpetuating the idea that only one rap queen could rule at a time.

MAJOR MINAJ

Still, there was no shortage of innovation coming from artists even if labels weren't supporting them.

"Napster made record companies lose their minds, but it created a very strong underground," Iandoli said of the pioneering music-sharing service.

"It set up the ability to create a career in a way that had never been done before, because people weren't so hellbent on getting a label."

Nicki Minaj, a provocative walking work of art with a lightning-speed flow, burst onto the scene in 2010 and began changing the game.