'Look to the side for 2 seconds': Tseng Jing-hua panics over nameless result slip, turns out winner is co-presenter

He took the blunder like a champ.

At the Global OTT Awards held in Busan, South Korea, on Aug 24, Taiwanese actor Tseng Jing-hua was on stage to present the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award when the result slip left him puzzled.

Seeing the flustered 27-year-old going "Eh?" and flipping the result slip around, his co-presenter Yeom Hye-ran asked in Korean: "Do you need me to read it for you?"

He looked around for help, and emcee Lee Hye-sung remarked: "The person next to him seems to be very flustered. Just who will the winner be?"

The other emcee, actor Joo Jong-hyuk, rushed over and read the card before pointing to Hye-ran, the winner. The 48-year-old was nominated for her role as IU's onscreen mother in this year's popular drama When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Jing-hua made the official announcement through the mic and laughed it off with Hye-ran.

According to an Instagram post by the Taiwan Film Festival yesterday (Aug 25), the result slip didn't have a name and instead said: "Look to the side for two seconds."

Yesterday, he posted a photo of himself with Hye-ran on Instagram and congratulated her: "I never imagined presenting the award with Ms Yeom would become such a fun and unforgettable memory. Life is like a drama… Although I don't speak Korean and couldn't chat with her, she gave me the most humble yet brilliant smile."

He said bringing the audience joy and warmth made him happy, before poking fun at himself: "Eh~~?"

Jing-hua is best known for his role as Birdy in the 2020 box-office hit Your Name Engraved Herein, which broke a record for becoming the highest-grossing LGBT film in Taiwan.

