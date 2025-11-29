'Look like Song Joong-ki meh?': Diana Ser bemused by netizens swooning over her son

As netizens swoon over their 19-year-old son Jake's good looks and compare him to Korean star Song Joong-ki, renowned local presenter Diana Ser and her ex-actor husband James Lye have been left bemused.

Ser told Stomp that the couple's reaction was simply: "Really? Look like meh?"

The 53-year-old added: "Perhaps we see him too often to be able to spot the similarities or differences."

'I thought I saw Song Joong-ki'

When Ser posted photos of her son at his Specialist Cadet Graduation Parade (SCGP) on Nov 23, netizens were quick to comment on his good looks, and noted the resemblance between her eldest child and Song.

A superstar in South Korea, Song is perhaps best known for his role as a soldier in the K-drama series Descendants of the Sun.

Captioned "Another milestone", the post has since garnered over 6,900 likes and more than 50 comments as of press time.

One comment said simply: "I thought I saw Song Joong-ki."

Another described Jake as a "fine young man", while one mentioned his "army glow up". Yet another said: "Handsome man".

Son hopes to study law after NS

Jake is aware of the online attention, as his friends have been sending him screenshots and links, "along with wisecracks and jokes", Ser added.

Ironically, she has not seen many of Song's works, apart from bits and pieces of the drama series Vincenzo, which she and Jake watched together.

Ser also revealed that her son hopes to study law at university once he completes his National Service. Entertainment law, however, is not on the cards, which means he may be "quite far away from a career in showbiz".

Jake, the eldest of three children, also does not seem to be fully aware of his 56-year-old father's former career as a Mediacorp actor.

"The first time my mother-in-law showed them a snippet of James in Prince of Peace, they could not recognise James at all," said Ser, alluding to the 1997 World War II-themed Mediacorp series.

