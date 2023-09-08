'Look at the water, it's terrifying': Joey Yung and Charlene Choi drive home in Hong Kong flood after Gillian Chung movie premiere

Hong Kong is currently facing its heaviest rains in 140 years, causing widespread flooding in its streets and even train stations.

This didn't deter singer Joey Yung and singer-actress Charlene Choi from showing their support for Gillian Chung last night (Sept 7) at the premiere of her new movie Prison Flowers though.

Joey, 43, also contributed a song for the movie's original soundtrack.

The pair shared photos with Gillian, 42, looking happy in front of a staircase at the theatre, but it was a different story on the drive back home later in the evening.

The Hong Kong Observatory, responsible for monitoring and forecasting weather, issued its highest level storm warning overnight, noting that 158.1mm of rain had fallen at its headquarters between 11pm and midnight.

An Instagram Reel posted by Joey shows her driving Charlene home in a heavy downpour. There is standing water on the street and it can be seen spraying as she drives her car through it.

Joey appears to be nervous in the clip, asking if she had driven the wrong way, while Charlene assures that "it's correct" while laughing.

"Look at the water, it's terrifying," Charlene also remarked.

Joey wrote in the caption: "I was worried that my car was going to die. Everywhere turned into a river."

She also saw large pieces of debris on the road, including a gas tank.

"I couldn't see the road at all," she added. "Everyone really needs to be careful on their drive home."

"It was really scary," Charlene responded in the comments with a cold face emoji.

Prison Flowers also stars Chrissie Chau, Karena Ng, Carrie Ng and Jeannie Chan as inmates in a women's prison, and is currently showing in Singapore cinemas.

