Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends

PHOTO: Instagram/chenhanwei1969
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

Christmas is the season for merry-making and reunions with family and friends. And one of Mediacorp's former actresses has returned to Singapore to meet up with her old friends.

Instagram posts uploaded yesterday (Dec 15) show former celebrity Ivy Lee at an intimate gathering with TV stars Hong Huifang, Chen Xiuhuan, Huang Biren, Yvonne Lim, and Chen Hanwei.

Also there were Ivy's husband Raymond Choy, twin sons Nik and Dash, and daughter Leah. Her eldest daughter Mikki wasn't present.

Ivy moved to Hong Kong with her four children 10 years ago to be closer to her Hong Kong-born husband, a TV producer and director who travelled frequently to China for work. She was at the peak of her career then. The family relocated to England a few years ago.

Despite being out of the limelight for some time, the 46-year-old looks beautiful and hardly any older than the day she left.

In her Instagram post, Ivy said: "It's been a long time since we met! A rare reunion. So happy to be home and [it was] a wonderful catch-up with my friends!"

Hanwei posted on his page, writing: "I hope I can work with all of you again, the audience misses you. It has been a really long time since I acted with the five of you. To be able to find wonderful acting partners, that's easier said than done. It would be great if the six of us can play a family. I hope for such a day [to come]."

The actor also posted a photo of Ivy posing cheekily next to an advertisement standee of himself. "You are too naughty", he chided good-heartedly.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

